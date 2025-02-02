ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.62, but opened at $60.80. ON shares last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 1,051,880 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

ON Trading Down 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ON by 338.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 459,157 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Stories

