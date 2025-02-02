ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2025

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONONGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.62, but opened at $60.80. ON shares last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 1,051,880 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ON by 338.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 459,157 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after purchasing an additional 349,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.