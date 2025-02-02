iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.61 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 6305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.