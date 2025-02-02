Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 574.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 383,152.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 137,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $2,367,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 68.38% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

