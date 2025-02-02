Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $180.26.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.