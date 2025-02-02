CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,371,286.44. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $329.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.25 and its 200-day moving average is $358.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.48 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.67.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

