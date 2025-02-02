Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after buying an additional 376,665 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

