Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 109 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $253.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.65 and its 200-day moving average is $217.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,924 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

