Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.90.

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TLN opened at $221.73 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Talen Energy

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

