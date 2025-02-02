Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.33 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1901 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

