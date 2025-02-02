Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Invests $40,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in RB Global by 35.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in RB Global by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.