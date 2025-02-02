Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:PMAR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $790.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

