Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

COUR opened at $7.71 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 17.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter valued at $1,651,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.