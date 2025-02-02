Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $630.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ROP stock opened at $575.65 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.