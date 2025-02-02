Barclays Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $231.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE:DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,578,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,794.96. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

