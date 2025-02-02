Oppenheimer Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $275.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32. The firm has a market cap of $270.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

