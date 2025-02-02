KBC Group NV Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Celsius were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

