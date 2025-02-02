Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

DOV stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.34. Dover has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

