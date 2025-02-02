Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameresco by 81.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 179,635 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $6,319,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

