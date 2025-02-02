KBC Group NV Has $819,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.81 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

