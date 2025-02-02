Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,119 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,244,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.