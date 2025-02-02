KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,301.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 54.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.85 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,304.35. The trade was a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

