KBC Group NV Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487,064 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 140.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vipshop by 16.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

