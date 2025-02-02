GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $3,922,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in GATX by 396.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 209.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $2,479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $165.40 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

