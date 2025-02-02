Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.