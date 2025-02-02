Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 211.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $8,290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after acquiring an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 125,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.46, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

