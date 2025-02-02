SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 41,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 62.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

