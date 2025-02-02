KBC Group NV Sells 100,749 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,749 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,152,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 927,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,127,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

RUN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $537.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

