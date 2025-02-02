KBC Group NV Sells 913 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,556,000 after acquiring an additional 749,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,301,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,559,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,242,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.46.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

