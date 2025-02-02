Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $261,269.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,863. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $56.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.