Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.