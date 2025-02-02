AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 7,935.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,935.67 ($98.40).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £140 ($173.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of AZN opened at £113.77 ($141.07) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($117.31) and a fifty-two week high of £133.88 ($166.00). The firm has a market cap of £176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,611.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of £106.90 and a 200 day moving average of £115.23.

In other news, insider Pascal Soriot acquired 20,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £102.03 ($126.51) per share, with a total value of £2,040,600 ($2,530,192.19). Also, insider Tony Mok purchased 1,500 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £126.80 ($157.22) per share, for a total transaction of £190,200 ($235,833.85). 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

