Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $459.22

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ULTA opened at $412.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

