Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$104.20 Average PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

Insider Activity at Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Bradley William Corson acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. Insiders own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO opened at C$96.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$75.53 and a 52-week high of C$108.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.31. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.