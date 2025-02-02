Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,434 shares of company stock worth $785,137. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

