Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 666.0% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.23. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

