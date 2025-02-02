Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $78.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $67.24 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.