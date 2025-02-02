Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $65.38

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on Teck Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.05.
Teck Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.