Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $83.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.