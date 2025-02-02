BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 595 ($7.38).

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 425 ($5.27) to GBX 440 ($5.46) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 470 ($5.83) to GBX 440 ($5.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.70) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.24) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 409.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 379.70 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 562.30 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £373 ($462.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 283 shares of company stock worth $111,954. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.