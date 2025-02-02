Chain Bridge Bancorp’s (CBNA) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

CBNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CBNA opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chain Bridge Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Chain Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

