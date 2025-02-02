Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Boston Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

NYSE BXP opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 731.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 3,920.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Boston Properties by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

