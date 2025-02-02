Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $52.50 to $56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

