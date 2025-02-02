ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML opened at $739.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $719.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.53. ASML has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 50.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.6414 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

