Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

