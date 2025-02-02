Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Decreases By 12.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wallbox stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Wallbox worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $3.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

