Short Interest in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) Drops By 12.5%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 183,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Trading Down 2.3 %

VirnetX stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. VirnetX has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

