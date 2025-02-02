Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 879.60 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 879.60 ($10.91), with a volume of 4510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.50 ($10.63).

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -1,503.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 852.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 552.48.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

