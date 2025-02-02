Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 164,145,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 105,472,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £932,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
