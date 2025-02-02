Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Shares Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.45 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 178.77 ($2.22). Approximately 104,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 38,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.70).

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 24.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £15.09 million, a PE ratio of -744.65 and a beta of 1.78.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

