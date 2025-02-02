Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

