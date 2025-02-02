Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 175,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.28.
Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protagenic Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.